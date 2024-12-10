SM Krishna: Veteran politician who transformed Bengaluru into India’s 'Silicon Valley'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SM Krishna: Veteran politician who transformed Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, widely known as SM Krishna, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 at his Bengaluru residence. A towering figure in Indian politics, Krishna is credited with transforming Bengaluru into India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ by fostering the city’s IT revolution during his tenure as Chief Minister (1999-2004).

Krishna, who retired from active politics in January 2023, citing age, leaves behind a legacy spanning over five decades of public service.

A career that lasted fifty years

SM Krishna's political journey began in 1962 when he won the Maddur Assembly seat as an independent candidate. Over the years, he held important positions such as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of External Affairs.

At the national level, Krishna was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1968 and re-elected in 1980, serving as Minister of State for Industries and later as Minister of State for Finance. In 2009, he was appointed as the Union External Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Visionary behind Bengaluru’s IT Boom

Krishna’s tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka is remembered as a time of change. His early planning and governance boosted the growth of the IT sector, leading to Bangalore’s global recognition as India’s tech hub. Under his leadership, the city has attracted multinational tech giants, created jobs, and reshaped the economy.

Political changes in later years

Initially a member of the Praja Socialist Party, Krishna later joined the Congress, rising to prominence. But in 2017, he made a surprise move by joining the BJP, ending a 50-year association with the Congress.

Brilliant scholar and lawyer

Born on May 1, 1932, at Somanhalli in Mandya district, Krishna was known for his academic prowess. A graduate of Maharaja’s College, Mysore, he received his law degree from the Government Law College and later pursued advanced studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and George Washington University, where he was a Fulbright Scholar.

Before entering politics, Krishna worked as a professor of international law at the Renukacharya Law College.

Political highlights

Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly: 1989-1993

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka: 1992

Chief Minister of Karnataka: 1999-2004

Governor of Maharashtra: 2004-2008

External Affairs Minister: 2009-2012

Family and personal life

Krishna is survived by his wife, Prema Krishna, and two daughters, Malavika Krishna and Shambhavi Krishna.

Legacy and impact

Krishna’s contributions to Bengaluru’s rise as a global IT hub, his diplomatic acumen as External Affairs Minister, and his leadership in various roles have left an indelible mark on Indian politics. The IT industry, political leaders, and citizens alike mourn the loss of a statesman who defined an era of growth and progress for Karnataka and India.