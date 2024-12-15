Atul Subhash suicide case: Techie's wife, her mother, brother arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused in Police custody

In the latest development in the suicide case of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, the police have arrested victim's wife, her mother and brother. Nikita was arrested from Gurugram and her mother and brother were arrested from Prayagraj, after which they were brought to Bengaluru and presented before the court, the court has sent them to judicial custody.

Earlier on Friday, the Bengaluru City Police issued a summons to his wife Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days. A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this Uttar Pradesh district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.

According to Circle Officer (City) Ayush Srivastava, the Bengaluru City Police notice read, "Nikita Singhania to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station, Bengaluru, within three days for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, Atul Subhash."

The notice did not mention other accused members of the family, including her mother Nisha Singhania, uncle Sushil Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania. However, their names were mentioned in the FIR. When the Bengaluru City Police pasted the notice, the main door of the house was locked and no family members were present.

Atul commits suicide

Notably, the 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family. The case gripped attention as Atul's video where he was narrating the ordeal went viral on social media. He also wrote a 24-page suicide note alleging harassment.

