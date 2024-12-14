Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link, which would link J-K to rest of country, complete

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link, which would link J-K to rest of country, complete

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link: It is a significant announcement in providing a rail link to various places of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 13:38 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 13:48 IST
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link
Image Source : INDIA TV Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link

In a historic milestone, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link, which would link Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country was completed on Saturday. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed about the achievement on X.

Historic milestone; Final track work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link is complete. The ballast-less track work for the 3.2 km-long Tunnel T-33, located at the foothills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and connecting Katra to Reasi, was successfully completed today at 02:00 hrs.

Phase I of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link Project (USBRL) project, covering the 118-km-long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was first inaugurated in October 2009 under the Congress-led UPA govt. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25-km-long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

In February, the first electric train trial run from Banihal to Khari to Sangaldan section on the Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Ramban was successfully conducted on around 40 km of track and tunnels between Banihal and Sangaldan Railway Stations in Ramban district.

"After conduction of a series of such tests, this bridge would be open to run all train services which will be a monumental stride towards the seamless integration of the Kashmir valley with Jammu and the broader Indian landscape," a railway official said. He added, "This would foster social integration by facilitating easier movement of people and goods, thereby promoting cultural exchanges & regional development and boost to economic activities such as tourism and trade."

Related Stories
'Part of our duty': DIG Bhat reflects on CRPF Inspector's sacrifice in Udhampur encounter

'Part of our duty': DIG Bhat reflects on CRPF Inspector's sacrifice in Udhampur encounter

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: Railway Minister gives BIG update on launch | DETAILS

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: Railway Minister gives BIG update on launch | DETAILS

Govt to scrap cancellation charges on waiting tickets? Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responds

Govt to scrap cancellation charges on waiting tickets? Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responds

Indian Railways' new integrated track monitoring system: Know its objectives, other details

Indian Railways' new integrated track monitoring system: Know its objectives, other details

With aim to provide an alternative and reliable transportation system to Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Railway has successfully laid a 272-km-long line from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Railways network under USBRL. This project has been the most challenging works undertaken post-independence by Railways.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement