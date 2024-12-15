Virat Kohli moves closer to Steve Smith on peculiar list of fielding dismissals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli shushes the crowd.

Virat Kohli's batting ability almost overshadows his fielding prowess and rarely makes headlines. However, the former India captain showcased how safe he is on the field and especially in the slip cordon when he pouched two catches to dismiss Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne.

Virat has now grabbed 70 catches against Australia across formats - the most by any non-wicketkeeper against Australia, considering all three formats.

Most catches against one opposition by non-wicketkeepers (Test+ODI+T20I)

Player Opposition Matches Catches Steve Smith England 85 76 Mahela Jayawardena England 75 72 Allan Border England 90 71 Virat Kohli Australia 100 70 Mahela Jayawardena Pakistan 103 68 Mark Waugh West Indies 75 68 Greg Chappell England 55 67 Viv Richards India 59 65 Allan Border New Zealand 75 64 Rahul Dravid Australia 65 63

Virat is fourth on the overall list. The former Australia captain Steve Smith is on the top of the list with 76 catches against England. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena is second on the list with 72 catches against England. Allan Border is third with 71 catches against his Ashes rival England.

Virat needs one more catch to equal Border and two more to surpass him.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel