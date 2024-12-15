Virat Kohli moves closer to Steve Smith on peculiar list of fielding dismissals

Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
Virat Kohli is one of India's most reliable catchers in the slip cordon. The former India captain grabbed two catches at second slip on day 2 of the Gabba Test to help India see the back of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 7:22 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 7:40 IST
Virat Kohli shushes the crowd.
Virat Kohli shushes the crowd.

Virat Kohli's batting ability almost overshadows his fielding prowess and rarely makes headlines. However, the former India captain showcased how safe he is on the field and especially in the slip cordon when he pouched two catches to dismiss Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne.

Virat has now grabbed 70 catches against Australia across formats - the most by any non-wicketkeeper against Australia, considering all three formats. 

Most catches against one opposition by non-wicketkeepers (Test+ODI+T20I)

Player Opposition Matches Catches
Steve Smith England 85 76
Mahela Jayawardena England 75 72
Allan Border England 90 71
Virat Kohli Australia 100 70
Mahela Jayawardena Pakistan 103 68
Mark Waugh West Indies 75 68
Greg Chappell England 55 67
Viv Richards India 59 65
Allan Border New Zealand 75 64
Rahul Dravid Australia 65 63

Virat is fourth on the overall list. The former Australia captain Steve Smith is on the top of the list with 76 catches against England. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena is second on the list with 72 catches against England. Allan Border is third with 71 catches against his Ashes rival England.

Virat needs one more catch to equal Border and two more to surpass him. 

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

