Does heart attack risk increases in winter? Know ways to keep your heart healthy during the chilly weather

Know ways to keep your heart healthy during winters

All of us adore the winter season. We enjoy hot snacks and sweets in the winter season. We also associate the winter season with festivals and a lot of fun and celebration with friends and families. But the vulnerability of our hearts also increases during the winter season. The cold weather affects our hearts in a few different ways. Our circulatory system undergoes physical changes in response to the cold. Plus, you might be less active in the winter, choosing to stay inside to relax and keep warm. So you may not be exercising your body and heart as much.

How to keep your heart safe during winter

Stay warm to protect yourself from cold weather. Dressing in layers allows you to remove layers as you increase your level of activity.

Avoid excess alcohol consumption and smoking.

Manage your stress, and engage in hobbies and physical activities like gardening or painting. Try yoga and meditation at home. Take proper sleep at night and regular breaks from work

Regular exercise, daily exercise for at least 30 minutes per day is important. Avoid exercising outside early in the morning in cold temperatures. Opt for indoor exercises like static cycling, treadmill, yoga etc.

Improve your diet, and avoid excessive salt and sweets in your diet. Use polyunsaturated cooking oil like safflower oil, and mustard oil. Increase salad and fruits in your diet.

Take frequent breaks when you are exercising and stay hydrated. Dehydration makes it harder for the body to stay warm, which also makes it easier for blood to clot.

Maintain a healthy exercise schedule but do not go overboard. In fact, evaluate your heart and body status before attempting anything extreme. Any unaccustomed exercise can put a strain on the heart, triggering a heart attack.

Most cardiologists suggest that older people, those who smoke or drink regularly and those who do not get any regular activity are most at risk. By limiting their exposure to colder temperatures and keeping up a regular amount of daily physical activity, these people may be able to lower their risk of a heart attack in winter.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

