DYK deep breathing can keep your heart healthy? Here are more tips for better cardiac health

Here are some tips to keep your heart healthy

Maintaining a healthy heart is essential for overall well-being and can have numerous benefits, including a longer lifespan, improved mental health, and reduced risk of dementia. Not many know that deep breathing is a simple yet effective way to calm the mind and heart. When we take deep breaths, it can almost instantly shift the body from a state of stress to a state of rest and digestion. Making a regular practice of deep breathing can be a very heart-healthy habit.

Here are some more tips for keeping your heart healthy:

Paying attention to emotional health: Maintaining a positive outlook and managing stress can be crucial for heart health. Negative emotions and stress can stimulate the "fight or flight" response, leading to the production of the hormone cortisol. Elevated levels of cortisol can increase blood pressure, heart rate, and inflammation, all of which can harm heart health. To improve emotional well-being, consider incorporating practices such as yoga, pranayama (breathing exercises), meditation, visualization, laughter, and positive affirmations into your daily routine.

Consuming anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich foods: Inflammation and oxidative damage in the heart, blood vessels, and arteries can contribute to heart attacks. These conditions can be caused by free radicals from the food we eat, the air we breathe, and certain lifestyle choices. To reduce inflammation and oxidative damage, consider incorporating foods that are rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, and black pepper. Additionally, eating a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, especially when they are in season, can provide a range of beneficial antioxidants.

Having a healthy sleep cycle: Adequate sleep is important for overall health, including heart health. When we sleep, the heart gets a chance to rest and work less, which can help it recover. Lack of sleep can increase insulin resistance, blood pressure, and inflammation, all of which can harm heart health. Make sure to prioritize getting enough sleep each night.

Regular physical workout: Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Sitting for extended periods of time has been compared to smoking in terms of its negative effects on health. Make sure to incorporate movement into your daily routine, whether through activities such as walking, yoga, Zumba, or trekking.

Staying away from active & passive smoking: Both active and passive smoking can be toxic to the heart. Smoking damages the heart and increases the risk of heart attacks by contributing to oxidative damage and inflammation in the body, as well as causing plaque build-up in the arteries and depleting important vitamins and minerals. To protect your heart health, it is important to avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

