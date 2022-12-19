Intermittent fasting may help reverse type 2 diabetes; study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A study claims that intermittent fasting may help in reversing type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting is the first thing that pops up in the mind of millennials whenever they think of weight loss. There is no doubt that this particular type of fasting has shown magical results in cutting those extra kilos. But apart from weight loss, it can also benefit people with diabetes according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. This study claims that intermittent fasting may help in reversing type 2 diabetes.

Fasting for a certain number of hours each day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help our body burn fat. Research shows that intermittent fasting can lower your risk of diabetes and heart disease. The researchers conducted a 3-month intermittent fasting diet intervention among 36 people with diabetes and found almost 90% of participants, including those who took blood sugar-lowering agents and insulin, reduced their diabetes medication intake after intermittent fasting. 55% of these people experienced diabetes remission, discontinued their diabetes medication and maintained it for at least one year.

What is intermittent fasting?

It appears that fasting for a short time can produce ketosis, which is a process that occurs when the body doesn't have enough glucose for energy, so it breaks down stored fat instead. This causes an increase in substances called ketones. This, coupled with fewer calories consumed overall, can lead to weight loss. Research suggests that alternate-day fasting is about as effective as a typical low-calorie diet for weight loss.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

1. Thinking and memory

Studies discovered that intermittent fasting boosts working memory in animals and verbal memory in adult humans.

2. Heart health

Intermittent fasting improved blood pressure and resting heart rates as well as other heart-related measurements.

3. Physical performance

Young men who fasted for 16 hours showed fat loss while maintaining muscle mass. Mice who were fed on alternate days showed better endurance in running.

4. Type 2 diabetes and obesity

Obese adult humans lost weight through intermittent fasting. People with type 2 diabetes may benefit: Most of the available research shows that intermittent fasting can help people lose body weight and lower their levels of fasting glucose, fasting insulin and leptin while reducing insulin resistance, decreasing levels of leptin and increased levels of adiponectin.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

