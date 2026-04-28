India to receive fourth unit of S-400 missile systems from Russia next month

New Delhi:

India is likely to receive the fourth unit of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system from Russia early next month, a move expected to further strengthen the Indian Air Force's air defence capabilities, sources in the security establishment told the news agency PTI on Tuesday (April 28).

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to procure five units of the advanced missile system, of which three have already been delivered.

The sources further said that the fifth and final unit is now expected to be delivered by November under a revised delivery timeline for supplying the weapon system.

India clears defence deals to buy S-400 missile systems

Last month, India cleared the procurement of a fresh batch of five S-400 missile systems from Russia t­hat will take the total number to 10.

It is learnt that the fourth unit of the missile system has already been shipped, and it is expected to reach India in the next few days.

India had signed the deal for procurement of the S-400 missiles over seven years back, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The sources said India is not expecting any possible hindrance from US sanctions as the new procurement will be a "follow on" order of the previous order.

S-400 played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor

It is pertinent to mention that the S-400 missile systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

The S-400 Triumf was used extensively by the Indian Air Force during the May 7–10 military conflict with Pakistan, underscoring its operational significance.

Weeks after the conflict, a proposal was moved to procure an additional batch of the S-400 systems. Russia has already trained a group of Indian personnel to operate the missile platform.

The S-400 is regarded as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system, capable of tracking and neutralising multiple aerial threats simultaneously.

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