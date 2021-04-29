Covid India LIVE updates: Over 80 lakh people register for 3rd phase of vaccination on CoWin, Aarogya Setu app

Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic. In the wake of the same, registration for Phase 3 vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age took place on Wednesday. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2021 7:58 IST
The second wave of COVID in India has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections, medicines, etc. In the hour of the crisis, everyone is being asked to stay at home for their as well as their family's well-being. Not only this, but the Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic. In the wake of the same, registration for Phase 3 vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age took place on Wednesday. During this hour of crisis, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What is the correct way of wearing mask?

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    COVID Vaccine has no relation with menstrual cycle or periods: Dr. Arun Sharma

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What is the role of Remdesivir in COVID-19?

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Get yourself VACCINATED!

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Follow Pediatric vaccine schedule even in coronavirus

    Pediatricians across the globe are getting millions of queries from parents about the routine vaccinations for toddlers and children during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the second wave of the infection has brought our country to a standstill, doctors should urge parents to get their child's vaccination done routinely because it protects them from other serious infectious diseases.

    Even the World Health Organisation has listed immunisation as an essential health service. However, the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases with hospitals is overflowing with Covid patients, makes parents skeptical about getting their child vaccinated, there is a tendency to delay it further. But by delaying, it could unnecessarily be harmful and in some cases even fatal for your children. Without the protection of vaccines, diseases can spread quickly which can lead to harmful consequences.

    -IANS

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Pfizer's oral drug against Covid could be ready by 2022, says pharma giant's CEO

    Read the full story here: Pfizer's oral drug against Covid could be ready by 2022, says pharma giant's CEO

     

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    US to deliver medical supplies worth over $100 million to India to combat COVID-19 crisis.

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Co-WIN software robust, dependable and agile technology: Government

    "The capacity of the servers and other parameters have been ramped up to match the unprecedented scale of immunisation so that the Co-WIN system can provide citizen-centric services. Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable and synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies," the ministry said.

    The Ministry also denied reports suggesting that the Co-WIN platform was unresponsive/overshooting the server capacity and was not able to respond to the unprecedented number of registrations taking place.

    "It is clarified that the media reports that the server has crashed are incorrect and are without any basis. The server supporting the Co-WIN digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency," it said.

  • Apr 29, 2021 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Over 80 lakh people register for 3rd phase of vaccination

    More than 80 lakh people registered themselves on the first day of registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination starting May 1. In the third phase of vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get inoculated against Covid-19. "A liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1. Registration for the new eligible population groups commenced today from 4 pm. Potential beneficiaries can register directly on the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app," the ministry said.

