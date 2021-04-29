Covid India LIVE updates: Over 80 lakh people register for 3rd phase of vaccination on CoWin, Aarogya Setu app

Pediatricians across the globe are getting millions of queries from parents about the routine vaccinations for toddlers and children during the coronavirus pandemic. Though the second wave of the infection has brought our country to a standstill, doctors should urge parents to get their child's vaccination done routinely because it protects them from other serious infectious diseases.

Even the World Health Organisation has listed immunisation as an essential health service. However, the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases with hospitals is overflowing with Covid patients, makes parents skeptical about getting their child vaccinated, there is a tendency to delay it further. But by delaying, it could unnecessarily be harmful and in some cases even fatal for your children. Without the protection of vaccines, diseases can spread quickly which can lead to harmful consequences.

-IANS