Covid India LIVE updates: Over 80 lakh people register for 3rd phase of vaccination on CoWin, Aarogya Setu app

The second wave of COVID in India has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections, medicines, etc. In the hour of the crisis, everyone is being asked to stay at home for their as well as their family's well-being. Not only this, but the Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic. In the wake of the same, registration for Phase 3 vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age took place on Wednesday. During this hour of crisis, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-