Delhi reports 395 COVID deaths, 24,235 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi: 395 COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 new cases and 25,615 recoveries in 24 hours.

Delhi recorded as many as 24,235 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 11,222,86, while the death toll mounted to 15,772.

As many as 395 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 74,851 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 11,222,86 in the national capital, including 10,08,537 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 97,977 of which 53,440 are in home isolation.

