Govt says AYUSH 64 effective in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. Deets inside

There has been a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases in the country. The government is organizing vaccination for all in order to provide protection against the COVID-19 infection. Not just this, Ayush Ministry has said that scientists have found that ayurvedic medicine AYUSH 64 is also proving useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care.

AYUSH 64 is a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences. In the year 1980, the drug was developed for Malaria and now is repurposed for COVID-19. It is a combination of 4 Ayurvedic products: Alstonia scholaris (aqueous bark extract), Picrorhiza kurroa (aqueous rhizome extract), Swertia chirata (aqueous extract of whole plant) and Caesalpinia crista (fine-powdered seed pulp).

Dr. N. Srikanth, Director General, CCRAS elaborated that additional studies on Ayush 64 are underway at reputed research institutes. Results received so far have shown the usefulness of AYUSH 64 in dealing with mild and moderate COVID-19.

He also added that the outcome of the seven clinical studies has revealed that AYUSH 64 exhibits early clinical recovery in COVID-19 cases without further progression. In all clinical studies, AYUSH 64 was found to be well tolerated and found clinically safe.

