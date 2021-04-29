India records new high of 3,79,257 COVID cases, over 3,600 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP Hospital staff distribute food packets to the staff of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients and their relatives as they queue up waiting for their turn to be attended at a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

India on Thursday recorded a new high with 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases and 3645 deaths in last 24 hours. With this India's Covid-19 caseload now stands at 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. More than 2 lakh cases are being recorded since April 15.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,44,71,979 samples tested up to 28th April 2021, for Covid-19. Of these, 17,68,190 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totaling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport Thursday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Over 980 deaths, highest ever in 24 hours; 63,309 new cases in Maharashtra

Latest India News