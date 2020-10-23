5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHITASB Herbs to keep you warm during cold weather

Warm clothes, cold creams and blankets are not enough to keep you protected from cold in winters. It is very important to have a strong immunity in order to keep the infectious bacteria at a bay. Therefore, it is extremely necessary to take care of your body from the inside as much as from the outside.

So, here we are with a few heating herbs which will act as radiators and will provide your body with necessary heat in the cold weather. They will also keep your digestion and blood sugar levels intact. Take a look

Cinnamon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cinnamon

Cinnamon acts as a regulator in your body and tends to dry off the dampness. It also stimulates your blood circulation, takes care of diabetes and most importantly, it is an excellent immune boosting herb. Bite a stick directly or you can even have it grated in your tea or coffee.

Ginger

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ginger

Ginger is easily available in your kitchen and work wonders in boosting your immunity. It not just helps in combatting cold but also fights other winter ailments like morning sickness, nausea, indigestion etc. You can include ginger in a hot beverage like tea. ALSO READ: Lemon juice, ginger, garlic increase immunity against coronavirus? Know what doctors have to say

Cardamom

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cardamom

Almost same like ginger cardamom clears your respiratory passages and even provides you relief from mucus and chest cold. You can easily include it in your tea or even in vegetable curry.

Mint

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mint

Mint is one of the easily available herbs at all places and has got a lot of health benefits. It can cure a lot of diseases which occur during winters like nausea, fatigue, headaches and more. Add a few mint leaves into some warm water and consume them or you can even have it with tea. ALSO READ: Apple Cider Vinegar to Mint Tea, 7 weight loss drinks that cut belly fat

Garlic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Garlic

A yet another commonly available kitchen ingredient, garlic is an incredible herb to protect you from cold. It possesses antibacterial properties, betters the blood circulation, keeps your metabolism intact. ALSO READ: Eating garlic to spraying alcohol, bust those coronavirus myths and fake news doing rounds

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage