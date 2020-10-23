Friday, October 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Winters are almost here and it’s very important to keep your body warm from the inside as much as from the outside. Therefore, here we are with 5 such herbs which are easily available on your kitchen counter and will protect your body protected from cold.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 17:52 IST
5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHITASB

Herbs to keep you warm during cold weather

Warm clothes, cold creams and blankets are not enough to keep you protected from cold in winters. It is very important to have a strong immunity in order to keep the infectious bacteria at a bay. Therefore, it is extremely necessary to take care of your body from the inside as much as from the outside.

So, here we are with a few heating herbs which will act as radiators and will provide your body with necessary heat in the cold weather. They will also keep your digestion and blood sugar levels intact. Take a look

Cinnamon

India Tv - 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Cinnamon

Cinnamon acts as a regulator in your body and tends to dry off the dampness. It also stimulates your blood circulation, takes care of diabetes and most importantly, it is an excellent immune boosting herb. Bite a stick directly or you can even have it grated in your tea or coffee.

Ginger

India Tv - 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ginger

Ginger is easily available in your kitchen and work wonders in boosting your immunity. It not just helps in combatting cold but also fights other winter ailments like morning sickness, nausea, indigestion etc. You can include ginger in a hot beverage like tea. ALSO READ: Lemon juice, ginger, garlic increase immunity against coronavirus? Know what doctors have to say

 

Cardamom

India Tv - 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Cardamom

Almost same like ginger cardamom clears your respiratory passages and even provides you relief from mucus and chest cold. You can easily include it in your tea or even in vegetable curry.

Mint

India Tv - 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Mint

 

Mint is one of the easily available herbs at all places and has got a lot of health benefits. It can cure a lot of diseases which occur during winters like nausea, fatigue, headaches and more. Add a few mint leaves into some warm water and consume them or you can even have it with tea. ALSO READ: Apple Cider Vinegar to Mint Tea, 7 weight loss drinks that cut belly fat

 

Garlic

India Tv - 5 Easily available herbs to keep you warm during winters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Garlic

A yet another commonly available kitchen ingredient, garlic is an incredible herb to protect you from cold. It possesses antibacterial properties, betters the blood circulation, keeps your metabolism intact. ALSO READ: Eating garlic to spraying alcohol, bust those coronavirus myths and fake news doing rounds

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X