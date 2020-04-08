Coronavirus: Eating garlic to spraying alcohol, it's now time to bust those myths and fake news doing rounds

The world nowadays has joined to battle against the novel coronavirus that has risen up out of China's Wuhan city. Individuals are locked inside their homes and are observing social distancing. During this time people are staying back at home and investing their free time surfing on the web or by associating with their friends or closed ones through the modes of platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. As dread holds the country, a lot of messages and videos have been doing rounds on the social networking websites that have no guarantee of being true and are major myths and give false knowledge about the coronavirus. Have a look at some of the frequent questions that people believe are true.

Can eating garlic help fight coronavirus?

Garlic is sound nourished that may have some antimicrobial properties. Be that as it may, there is no proof from the present outbreak that eating garlic has protected individuals from the new coronavirus.

Are anti-biotics helpful in preventing and treating the coronavirus?

No, antibiotics don't neutralize infections, just bacteria. The new coronavirus is an infection and, in this way, anti-biotics ought not to be utilized as a method for avoidance or treatment. On the off chance that you are hospitalized for the COVID-19, you may get anti-biotics in light of the fact that bacterial co-infection is possible.

Do vaccines against pneumonia secure you against coronavirus?

No. vaccines against pneumonia, for example, pneumococcal immunization and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) antibody, don't give security against the new coronavirus. The infection is so new and diverse that it needs its own immunization. Specialists are attempting to build up an antibody against COVID-19, and WHO is supporting their endeavors. Despite the fact that these immunizations are not viable against coronavirus, inoculation against respiratory sicknesses is recommended to ensure your wellbeing.

Does blowing hairdryer into nose kills coronavirus?

Does blowing hair dryer into your nose kills #coronavirus? Doctors on IndiaTV share reality behind this myth#CoronaVirus #LockDownWithIndiaTV @SushantBSinha pic.twitter.com/mEWA9GTQHw — India TV (@indiatvnews) March 31, 2020

No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the virus of corona. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should much of the time clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with cleanser and water. When your hands are cleaned, you should dry them completely by utilizing paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Latest News on Coronavirus