Apple Cider Vinegar to Mint Tea, 7 weight loss drinks that cut belly fat

Apple Cider Vinegar to Mint Tea, 10 weight loss drinks that cut belly fat

Weight loss is an ongoing problem with which most of us suffer. From trying out different yoga asanas to restricting the diet to proteins, there are a number of things we try, to shed those extra kilos from our body. While there is no particular funda that can make you lose weight instantly, every body type requires different things to be done to show good results fast. From the way we start our day to all the activities we undergo throughout the day leave a big impact on the way our body functions. It is always advised to add healthy food to our diet to ensure good immunity. Other than leafy vegetables, one can always switch to a few healthy drinks that can help boost the process of weight loss. From Apple Cider Vinegar to Mint Tea, check out these 7 weight loss drinks that will help you cut belly fat fast.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is a well known morning drink that has many health benefits. It not just kills many harmful bacteria, but also lowers blood sugar levels and promotes heart health. All you have to do is add one spoon of ACV to a half glass of water and drink this every morning.

Green Tea

Green Tea is known to help weight loss with the help of its antioxidant quality. It not only boosts immunity but also helps in keeping a good metabolism. Green Tea complemented with one hour of exercise daily can do wonders for you.

Black Coffee

Caffeine helps to boost energy levels, making your workouts more effective while speeding up the breakdown of fats. It also minimizes the intake of calories with directly results in weight loss.

Jeera Water

All you have to do is soak one spoonful of jeera or cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight and drink it in the morning. This drink helps in keeping good metabolism and also reduces hunger.

Lemon Water with Chia Seeds

You must have already heard about lemon water and honey which is very useful in maintaining good flow of energy in the body. But lemon water with chia seeds is an equally useful drink that helps in weight loss. Add a small spoon of lemon juice and chia seeds powder to a glass of warm water an ddrink it every morning.

Mint Tea

There is no denying that we Indians love tea and keep experimenting with various flavours of tea. Mint tea is a great herbal replacement for sugar-laden fruit juices that can add extra calories.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera juice is not just beneficial in cutting fat in the body but the presence of Vitamin A and C in it also helps in making your immunity stronger.

