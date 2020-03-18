Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Health
  5. Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates: Ministry of health in Italy releases an awareness video
Live now

Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates: Ministry of health in Italy releases an awareness video

The novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO. Originated in China's Wuhan city, the disease has caused over 7000 deaths and affected over 1,75,530 people in 145 countries.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 10:19 IST
Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates: Ministry of health in Italy releases an awareness video

Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates: Ministry of health in Italy releases an awareness video

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was termed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (who) after it spread onto different countries like wildfire. The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has spread onto 145 countries and has killed over 7000 people, infecting more than 1,75,530 globally. The common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. Here are the health updates from all around the globe related to the disease that you need to be aware of.

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Live updates :Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 18, 2020 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Know when to wear and when not to wear a mask

    Medical masks of different sizes and shapes are available in the market. Whether or not a healthy person should or should not use a medical mask has been enlisted by the Ministry Of Health, India.

  • Mar 18, 2020 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Here's a list of of 62 hospitals and diagnostic labs in India to test for coronavirus

    Tests for coronavirus can only be conducted in government authorised labs and hospitals that are certified to do so. Here are the labs and hospitals which are testing for coronavirus.

  • Mar 18, 2020 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    People with blood type A more vulnerable to coronavirus, O at low risk, says study

    Researchers led by Wang Xinghuan with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University looked at blood group patterns of more than 2,000 infected patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen. They found out that people with blood group 'A' may be more prone to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection while those with blood type 'O' has a lower risk of contracting the deadly virus, a first-of-its-kind study claimed on Tuesday.

     

  • Mar 18, 2020 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    How many times do doctors wash their hands?

    China Global Television Network Twitter handle shared a video showing how many times a doctor has to wash their hands to keep coronavirus at bay.

     

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X