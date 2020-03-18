Coronavirus March 18 latest health updates: Ministry of health in Italy releases an awareness video

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 was termed as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (who) after it spread onto different countries like wildfire. The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has spread onto 145 countries and has killed over 7000 people, infecting more than 1,75,530 globally. The common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. Here are the health updates from all around the globe related to the disease that you need to be aware of.