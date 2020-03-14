Swami Ramdev lists out ways to protect yourself from Coronavirus

The fear of the pandemic coronavirus has swept into our nation. Amidst this widespread fear, Swami Ramdev in a conversation with IndiaTV from his Patanjali Research Institute listed out ways in which one can protect oneself from getting coronavirus. Not only this but a lot of measures to improve your immunity were also given out. Ramdev said that to increase immunity, one should daily perform pranayama. Taking vitamin C which is present in lemon juice and amla is also helpful. Ramdev said that the coronavirus does not die from drinking alcohol but using sanitizers can keep it away. Apart from this, yoga guru, Ramdev has also given many more ways to enhance the immune system of the body, which we are giving below.

Ramdev Baba suggested that ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) is useful. In Sanskrit, Giloy is known as ‘Amrita’, which literally translates to ‘the root of immortality’, because of its abundant medicinal properties. He further said giloy needs to be boiled in water and then turmeric, pepper powder, and tulsi leaves should be added. The mixture should then be consumed in the form of thick juice.

Making herbal hand sanitizers:

Baba Ramdev, further shows how one can make an Ayurvedic hand sanitizer at home on India TV. Through this, you can make a hand sanitizer to avoid coronavirus. After thorough research by Baba Ramdev, this domestic and Ayurvedic hand sanitizer has been declared authentic. They say that it is absolutely herbal and it does not have any side effects. Have a look at how to make a home hand sanitizer.

Ingredients:

1-liter water

100 neem leaves

10-20 basil leaves

10 grams alum

10 grams camphor

Aloe vera

Procedure:

First, put 100 grams of neem leaves in 1 liter of water.

After that, add basil leaves and boil them well in water. Now put aloe vera in it.

When the water boils well and about 600 to 700 mL of 1 liter is left, then add camphor and alum in it.

