Coronavirus: List of 62 hospitals and diagnostic labs in India to test for COVID-19

With World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus as pandemic and several countries on lockdown, the total number of cases have reportedly crossed 182,000. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 7,100 worldwide death due to COVID-19 have been reported. After fresh cases were reported in India, the toll rose to 126 on Tuesday. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Fight Against Coronavirus
As of now, only government and government authorised diagnostic labs are testing for COVID-19.
The apex laboratory for testing coronavirus is the National Institute of Virology (Pune) under ICMR. Now, with a rise in cases across the country, the total number of testing sites for coronavirus has also been increased to 62.
DELHI
-
All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
-
National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
MAHARASHTRA
-
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
-
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
RAJASTHAN
-
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
-
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
-
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
-
SP Med. College, Bikaner
-
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
TAMIL NADU
-
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
-
Government Medical College, Theni
-
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
-
Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
UTTAR PRADESH
-
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
-
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
-
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
UTTARAKHAND
-
Government Medical College, Haldwani
WEST BENGAL
-
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
-
IPGMER, Kolkata
MADHYA PRADESH
-
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
-
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
KERALA
-
National Institute of Virology Field Unit
-
Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
-
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode
-
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
KARNATAKA
-
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
-
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
-
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
-
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
-
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
GUJARAT
-
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
-
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
HARYANA
-
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
-
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
HIMACHAL PRADESH
-
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
-
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
-
Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
-
Government Medical College, Jammu
-
Government Medical College, Srinagar
JHARKHAND
-
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
MEGHALAYA
-
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
MANIPUR
-
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
-
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
ODISHA
-
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
PUNJAB
-
Government Medical College, Patiala
-
Government Medical College, Amritsar
PUDUCHERRY
-
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
TELANGANA
-
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
-
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
TRIPURA
-
Government Medical College, Agartala
BIHAR
-
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
CHANDIGARH
-
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
-
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS
-
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
ANDHRA PRADESH
-
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
-
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
-
GMC, Anantapur
-
Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
-
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
ASSAM
-
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
-
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
-
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
-
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat