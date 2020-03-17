Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
Coronavirus: List of 62 hospitals and diagnostic labs in India to test for COVID-19

Tests for coronavirus can only be conducted in government authorised labs and hospitals that are certified to do so.

New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2020 16:31 IST
Test centers for COVID-19 in India: Where to go for coronavirus test if infected?

With World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus as pandemic and several countries on lockdown, the total number of cases have reportedly crossed 182,000. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 7,100 worldwide death due to COVID-19 have been reported. After fresh cases were reported in India, the toll rose to 126 on Tuesday. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Fight Against Coronavirus

As of now, only government and government authorised diagnostic labs are testing for COVID-19.

The apex laboratory for testing coronavirus is the National Institute of Virology (Pune) under ICMR. Now, with a rise in cases across the country, the total number of testing sites for coronavirus has also been increased to 62.

DELHI

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

  • National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

 

MAHARASHTRA

  • Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

  • Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

 

RAJASTHAN

  • Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

  • Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

  • Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

  • SP Med. College, Bikaner

  • RNT Medical College, Udaipur

 

TAMIL NADU

  • King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

  • Government Medical College, Theni

  • Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

  • Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru

 

UTTAR PRADESH

  • King's George Medical University, Lucknow

  • Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

 

UTTARAKHAND

  • Government Medical College, Haldwani

 

WEST BENGAL

  • National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

  • IPGMER, Kolkata

 

MADHYA PRADESH

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

  • National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

 

KERALA

  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit

  • Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram

  • Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode

  • Govt. Medical College, Thrissur

 

KARNATAKA

  • Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore  

  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

  • Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

  • Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan

  • Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga

 

GUJARAT

  • BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

  • M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

 

HARYANA

  • BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

  • Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak

 

HIMACHAL PRADESH

  • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda

 

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar  

  • Government Medical College, Jammu

  • Government Medical College, Srinagar

 

JHARKHAND

  • MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

 

MEGHALAYA

  • NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

 

MANIPUR

  • J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur

  • Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

 

ODISHA

  • Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar   

 

PUNJAB

  • Government Medical College, Patiala

  • Government Medical College, Amritsar

 

PUDUCHERRY

  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

 

TELANGANA

  • Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

  • Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

 

TRIPURA

  • Government Medical College, Agartala

 

BIHAR

  • Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna   

 

CHANDIGARH 

  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh   

CHHATTISGARH

  • All India Institute  Medical Sciences, Raipur


ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS

  • Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar


ANDHRA PRADESH

  • Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

  • Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

  • GMC, Anantapur

  • Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada

  • Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada


ASSAM

  • Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

  • Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

  • Silchar Medical College, Silchar

  • Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat

