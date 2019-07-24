Losing weight by starving is the worst of all, here are the side effects of rapid weight loss

Losing weight is extremely important for those who are obese and want to tone their body. In order to stay fit and healthy, we must shed the extra kilos from our body. However, losing weight does not mean staying hungry and starving yourself. We must understand that starving your body and losing weight are two different things. By starving ourselves we are torturing our body and thus adopting an unhealthy lifestyle. Our body needs calories to carry out day to day activities and maintain energy.

Restricting the calorie intake to almost zero, we often make our body suffer. We might lose weight temporarily, however in the long run, we will face a huge failure. We will gradually start losing the muscle mass, our bones will become week and we will face a lot many health issues. Starving or not eating sufficiently disturbs the metabolism of the body and makes it slow. As a result of which, when after a certain period, we start eating, we tend to gain more weight and become obese.

Thus, it is very important to eat in a balanced proportion to promote a healthy body. We must limit our calorie intake but should not stop eating. There are many side effects of not taking a proper diet and starving to lose weight, listed below.

Side effects of losing weight by starving the body

Lack of nutrition- When we starve our body, it depreciates the level of nutrition present in the body. It even washes away the nutrients present in the body and makes our body suffer. Memory loss- Not taking in proper diet might let you lose your memory. It weakens your memory and makes you forget things easily. Thus, to maintain brain health we need some amount of fats and calories. Hair loss- lack of nutrition in the body leads to loosening the hair roots. We tend to lose more hair if we try to lose weight by starving ourselves. It also leads to hair thinning and poor hair growth. Lack of energy- Our body fees fatigue without even doing anything. We feel out of energy and weak if we do not eat properly. Thus, we must try to intake a healthy diet. Gain weight massively- You can't starve yourself forever. Hence, when you start eating, your body tends to put on more weight than ever before. Thus, it might lead to obesity.

Thus, it is necessary to take in a healthy, well-nourished diet. We must work out and stay physically active to shed extra body fat and weight. Hence, losing weight by starving the body is not at all a healthy practice. Consult your dietician and plan your diet according to your body. If you want to lose weight fast, go for a walk, drink a lot of water, eat healthily, do not skip breakfast, avoid sugary and refined food products, avoid fried food items and workout religiously.

