How many times we must eat in a day to lose weight?

Losing weight requires a lot of effort. We often get confused between what to eat, when to eat, how much to eat and how to eat! Well, there are lot many people who build their own assumptions and start suggesting what they find best for themselves. however, if you genuinely want to lose weight, you first know your body and how it functions. Not everybody type is the same. Eating 6 meals a day work for some people to lose weight, on the other hand, for some it leads to weight gain.

Thus, here are some simple tips which will help you to know how many times you must eat in a day to lose weight!

Set real goals We all dream to stay in perfect shape, however, we do almost nothing to achieve that. In fact, when we plan out our routine, we set some unrealistic goals which often make us feel burdened and we do not follow them even once. Thus, set realistic goals for yourself, the ones which are achievable and practical to follow. This will give you motivation. Thus, schedule your meals accordingly. Cut down your meal proportion

Eating in small proportions is always the best. Gulping in large quantity makes you obese. Thus, cut down the proportion of food you eat in a single meal. Try to increase the number of meals but not their proportion. Also, try to take fewer calories for dinner, as it is difficult to digest the food at night. Know why you gained weight

Our body tends to gain weight for so many reasons. We must first know why we gained weight before trying to shed it off. Until we know the real reason for gaining weight, we can't get rid of those extra kilos from our body. Once you know why you have gained weight, you must then plan your meals accordingly. Try to cut oily, high-calorie and junk food from your diet.

Try to eat at least 4 times a day to balance your diet and eating.

Besides this, one must keep his/her phone aside while eating. It affects our diet and body functions. Also, drink a glass of water before you sit down to eat. This will satiate your hunger and make you feel fuller. Eventually, you will avoid overeating. Not just this, keep your body well-hydrated all through the day. Include more proteins and high-fiber food in your daily diet to burn more calories.