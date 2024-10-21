Captain Ajay Yadav, former Haryana minister, withdraws resignation just three days after quitting party

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav

Former Haryana minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav on Monday held a press conference in which he asserted that he will now speak within the party (Congress) limits. He also announced the withdrawal of his resignation. His presser comes amid ambiguity over reports on his resignation from Congress.

The reason for taking back my resignation is that people's voices will be heard in the party, he said, adding he had an offer from BJP, before the elections as well as after.

I have a 70-year-old relationship with this party, I worked with Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia ji, Yadav said, assertng the place I am sitting in is because of Sonia Gandhi.

Yadav attacks EVMs

"There is a big question mark on EVM in the just concluded Haryana Assembly elections. In some places, it seems that the programming (in the EVMs) was already done. In Palwal, the LED was off for 40 minutes, at my place too it was off for 40 minutes," Yadav targeted the EVM during his press conference.

Jat vs non-Jat in Haryana election: Yadav

Explaining the caste equation in Haryana, he said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has Bhupendra Yadav, Rai Indrajit Singh and Krishna Pal Gurjar who are from OBC community, while Sudha Yadav is in BJP Central Election Committee, Manohar Lal Khattar is from Punjabi community.

In our party Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Hooda, and Randeep Surjewala are Jats, Selja Kumari and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan is a Dalit, he added.

Earlier on October 19 Yadav took a U-turn and said he was a "Congressman by birth" and would remain one "till his last breath".

Yadav said he was "prevailed upon" by his son and former MLA Chiranjeev Rao to "forget the past" and work for the party.

Yadav quit the party on Thursday alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president. He had also resigned as chairman of the All India Congress Committee's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Department.

