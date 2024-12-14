Kane Williamson endures bizarre dismissal, kicks ball onto stumps during NZ vs ENG 3rd Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kane Williamson gets dismissed in a bizarre fashion.

New Zealand veteran batter Kane Williamson endured an extremely bizarre dismissal on Day 1 of the New Zealand vs England 3rd Test. New Zealand and England are taking on each other in the third and final Test of the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Williamson, who had scored two half-centuries in the first Test against England, endured a bizarre dismissal on Day 1 of the 3rd Test. Williamson was looking good in the first innings before an unlucky incident led to his incident.

Facing Matthew Potts in the 59th over, Williamson defended a ball right under his bat onto the ground. The ball bounced and was moving to the stumps before the batter looked to prevent it from his foot. The former New Zealand skipper accidentally kicked the ball onto his stumps and was left in shock after getting dismissed on 44.

Watch the Bizarre dismissal here:

New Zealand have already lost the Test series and are now playing for pride to avoid an embarrassing white-wash. The Kiwis won the toss in the game and opted to bat first. This is also the last Test match for Tim Southee who had earlier indicated his retirement after the series.

New Zealand have ended the opening day strongly on 315/9. Mitchell Santner and William ORourke are unbeaten with the former remaining unbeaten on 50. Captain Tom Latham made 63 at the top, while several other players got starts but could not convert them to a big knock. Will Young also departed for 42. Tom Blundell also scored 21, while Southee slammed 23 from 10 balls in his final Test.

Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson shared six wickets between them, while Brydon Carse bagged two and Ben Stokes took one wicket too.

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William ORourke

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir