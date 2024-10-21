Haryana: CM Nayab Saini keeps 13 key portfolios, check who gets what in cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Cabinet

Days after the swearing-in of the new cabinet in the state, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, on Sunday (October 20), on the advice of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, allocated the much-awaited portfolios among the newly sworn-in council of 14 ministers.

According to the Gazette notification released, two-time Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini retained 13 key portfolios, including Home, Finance, Planning, and Criminal Investigation. Anil Vij, who previously held the Home Department under the Manohar Lal Khattar government, has now been assigned the Labour Department, in addition to Energy and Transport.

It is important to note that Saini, along with the council of ministers, formed the new cabinet under the BJP's third regime in the state. In the latest assembly polls, the BJP won 48 out of 90 seats, while the Congress secured 37 seats. The remaining five seats were won by INLD (two) and Independent candidates (three).

Who Gets What in the Haryana Cabinet 2024:

Nayab Singh Saini (Chief Minister): Home; Finance; Planning; Excise and Taxation; Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates; Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture; Criminal Investigation; Law and Legislative; Administration of Justice; General Administration; Personnel and Training; Housing for All.

Home; Finance; Planning; Excise and Taxation; Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates; Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture; Criminal Investigation; Law and Legislative; Administration of Justice; General Administration; Personnel and Training; Housing for All. Anil Vij (Minister): Energy; Transport; Labour.



Energy; Transport; Labour. Krishan Lal Panwar (Minister): Development and Panchayat; Mines and Geology.



Development and Panchayat; Mines and Geology. Rao Narbir Singh (Minister): Industries and Commerce; Environment, Forests and Wildlife; Foreign Cooperation; Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare.



Industries and Commerce; Environment, Forests and Wildlife; Foreign Cooperation; Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare. Mahipal Dhanda (Minister): School Education; Higher Education; Archives; Parliamentary Affairs.



School Education; Higher Education; Archives; Parliamentary Affairs. Arvind Sharma (Minister): Cooperation; Jail; Election; Heritage and Tourism.



Cooperation; Jail; Election; Heritage and Tourism. Vipul Goel (Minister): Revenue; Disaster Management; Urban Local Bodies; Civil Aviation.



Revenue; Disaster Management; Urban Local Bodies; Civil Aviation. Shyam Singh Rana (Minister): Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare; Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Fisheries.



Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare; Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Fisheries. Ranbir Gangwa (Minister): Public Health Engineering; Public Works (Buildings and Roads).



Public Health Engineering; Public Works (Buildings and Roads). Kishan Kumar (Minister): Social Justice, Empowerment, and SCs and BCs Welfare; Antyodaya; Hospitality; Architecture.



Social Justice, Empowerment, and SCs and BCs Welfare; Antyodaya; Hospitality; Architecture. Shruti Choudhry (Minister): Women and Child Development; Irrigation and Water Resources.



Women and Child Development; Irrigation and Water Resources. Arti Singh Rao (Minister): Health; Medical Education and Research; AYUSH.



Health; Medical Education and Research; AYUSH. Rajesh Nagar (Minister of State): Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (Independent Charge); Printing and Stationery (Independent Charge).



Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (Independent Charge); Printing and Stationery (Independent Charge). Gaurav Gautam (Minister of State): Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge); Sports (Independent Charge); Law and Legislative (Attached).

