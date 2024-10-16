Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini oath ceremony: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday (October 17) for the second time. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

Massive security arrangements have been made in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony which will take place in Panchkula. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Panchkula's Dussehra Ground at 10:00 am. A total of 14 LED screens will be installed at the event venue so that people can witness the function. A traffic advisory has also been issued ahead of the swearing-in event.

CMs of BJP-ruled state, NDA partners to attend oath ceremony

Besides Modi and Shah, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, chief ministers of many states, and senior party leaders will attend the oath-taking event.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday said while PM Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and NDA partners will attend the oath-taking function, opposition leaders of various parties, "progressive farmers", 'Lakhpati Didis' and people from various social organisations have also been invited. Around 50,000 people were expected to attend the mega event.

Badoli had also said Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 17, the day when the new government would be sworn-in.

Saini, 54, on Wednesday, met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula. With the BJP forming the government for a third time in a row in Haryana, Saini will be taking oath as the chief minister for the second time.

In the Haryana elections held on October 5, the BJP achieved a historic third consecutive term by winning 48 out of the 90 seats in the assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress party secured 37 seats.

Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

Nayab Singh Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana in March 2024. Saini, an OBC face of the party, had won the Ladwa seat in the Kurukshetra district.

Months before the assembly polls, the BJP replaced Khattar with low-profile Saini, a decision that surprised many, but the BJP's gamble paid off with Saini leading the party to victory in the state elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra. In October 2023, Saini was made its Haryana unit president in place of Om Prakash Dhankar.

Nayab Singh Saini joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, where he met Manohar Lal Khattar. Following this he joined the BJP and thereafter held several local party offices, including as its president in the Ambala Cantonment. Saini is considered a confidant of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He has been an OBC face and contested the election in the Naraingarh constituency in 2010 but was defeated by Ramkishan Gurjar. In 2014, he won the election and was made state minister of the Haryana Government.

