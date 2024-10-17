Will work with full energy for good governance, welfare of poor: Nayab Singh Saini after taking oath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nayab Singh Saini earlier in the day took oath as the chief minister of Haryana.

Soon after taking the oath, Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini took to social media and said the BJP government will work with full energy and enthusiasm for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor. He also thanked PM Modi for giving him, a worker coming from a common family like him, the opportunity to become the Chief Servant of Haryana. Saini, an OBC face of the party, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won the Ladwa assembly seat in Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.

"First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to my 2.80 crore family members for the mandate that kept the development and reconstruction of Haryana going. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me, a worker coming from a common family like mine, the opportunity to become the Chief Servant of Haryana. Prime Minister, your special affection towards Haryana gives us unlimited energy to work hard continuously. Under your inspirational leadership, Haryana is touching new heights of development every day. This nonstop journey of development will continue in the state. For the third time with a full majority, the BJP government will work with full energy and enthusiasm for good governance, equality and welfare of the poor," he said in a post on X.

Nayab Singh Saini earlier in the day took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for the second time, at Dussehra ground here.

The BJP's choice of the day for the swearing-in ceremony is significant as it is Valmiki Jayanti.

Sage-poet Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits.

Ambala Cantt MLA and senior most party leader Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA and Ahir leader Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA and Jat leader Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma, Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi took oath as ministers.

Two women MLAs, Tosham legislator Shruti Choudhary and Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, were also sworn in as ministers.

Shruti is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary while Rao, a first-time MLA, is the daughter of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar and Palwal MLA Gaurav Gautam took oath as state ministers (independent charge).

All newly inducted ministers except Choudhary took oath in Hindi. Choudhary took oath in English. Each MLA greeted PM Modi after taking oath.

Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Several leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Chirag Paswan, and BJP president J P Nadda attended the ceremony and were seated on the stage.