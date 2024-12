Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gulbadin Naib.

Afghanistan's all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for showing dissent towards an umpire's decision during the second T20I against Afghanistan on Friday.

Naib has been handed the fine for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He has been penalized for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match."

