Gurugram: Man hurls crude bombs at nightclub, Lawrence Bishnoi gang link suspected

A man allegedly hurled two crude bombs at a nightclub in the Sector 29 area, Gurugram on Tuesday. Police were called after the explosions occurred outside the nightclub.

The accused targeted the club with bombs. However, no casualties were reported. A scooter and the bar signboard were damaged in the attack.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5.15 am when the accused threw two 'sutli bombs' towards the Human Night Club. The accused - identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, had planned to throw two more bombs but was nabbed by the police before he could. He was inebriated at the time.

A bomb disposal team inspected the spot and seized two live 'sutli bombs' and a country-made weapon from the accused, the officer said.

A National Investigation Agency team also inspected the spot. The Gurugram Police's Crime Branch and SWAT teams are investigating the case. The accused is being interrogated, a police spokesperson said.

The blasts follow similar attacks on Chandigarh nightclubs. Sources said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi might be connected to the attacks. However, the Gurugram Police has not commented on these alleged links.

A senior officer said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident.

The pub manager said Sachin had not gone inside. The incident took place half an hour before the pub was to close.

The police spokesperson said the accused was being interrogated by Crime Branch and Special Task Force (STF) teams. No other accused has been arrested yet.

(With PTI inputs)

