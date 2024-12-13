Rekha Sharma elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha bypolls, says priority is to raise voices of people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rekha Sharma elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Rekha Sharma, former Chairperson of National Commission for Women, on Friday was elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha by-election from Haryana. She was nominated by the BJP. Visuals surfaced on social media from the office of Returning Officer in Chandigarh as she collected her certificate.

Reacting to the development, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said, "My priority is to raise the voices of people. A candidate is sent to Rajya Sabha so that they raise the voices of the people. I have come from Women's Commission, I have worked for 9 years. So, I will do whatever it is needed for their empowerment."

rekha Sharma had filed her nomination for the bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday. She was the lone candidate in the fray. The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Accompanied by Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Sharma was given certificate by the Returning Officer after being declared elected unopposed.

The opposition had not fielded a candidate for the bypolls. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority having 48 members, the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD two while three are Independents.

The Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government. The Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana fell vacant when Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his seat following his election as an MLA in the state assembly polls held in October.

Panwar is now a Development and Panchayat Minister in the BJP government in Haryana. Of the five RS seats in Haryana, Subhash Barala, Ram Chander Jangra and Kiran Choudhry are BJP members and after Rekha Sharma getting elected unopposed, the number of ruling party members in the Upper House rose to four.