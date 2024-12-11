Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram's locality as thick black smoke fills air | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A huge fire broke out in Gurugram.

In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted in a society in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday night. As per officials, the incident took place due to an explosion in an AC compressor. Witnesses described the scene as alarming, with visuals showing dense smoke engulfing the area and billowing out of the building.

Authorities swiftly responded to the incident, working to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported, officials stated.

Fire at banquet hall in Delhi

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out in a banquet hall in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. The fire department received a call regarding a blaze at 5.01 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the banquet hall near Shastri Park.

A wedding function was underway when the fire broke out. An eyewitness, Manish Gupta told the media that he was attending his niece's wedding when the flames engulfed the entire area in no time. "So far no one received any injury due to the fire. Some people were stuck inside the banquet hall who were safely rescued," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

