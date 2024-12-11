Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Shastri Park, fire tenders reach spot | WATCH

Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 18:59 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 19:13 IST
Delhi, fire
Image Source : ANI/X Visuals from the site

Delhi: A massive fire breaks out at the banquet hall in the Shastri Park area of the national capital on Wednesday evening. Fire tenders are at the spot. Further details awaited.

"There is a garbage house next to the banquet hall. A few intoxicated people sit there usually and due to them, a fire broke out which then spread to the gate of the hall. We informed the fire staff and Delhi Police. There are no casualties,” said Anij Gupta, a relative of the bride.

This is a breaking story, the story is being updated. 

