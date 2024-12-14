Leading football goalscorers in 2024: Kane-Lewandowski battle with Viktor Gyokeres for top spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Leading football goalscorers in 2024

The end of year 2024 is approaching and football fans are in a treat for the battle for the top goalscorer once again. Last year's top three finishers Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are once again battling for the top spot in Europe's top ten leagues but there are a few surprising names in the race ahead of busy December 2024 gameweeks.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon is leading the goalscoring chart with whooping 50 club goals in 2024. Very few had heard the Swedish striker's name in 2023 but Gyokeres made a name for himself by producing a brilliant run of form in front of goal.

The former Coventry man led Sporting to the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2023-24 title by scoring 29 league goals and further improved his numbers in the ongoing season. He is topping the league charts with 17 goals in just 13 appearances and has taken a big 10-goal lead in the race among Europe's best.

Barcelona's striker Robert Lewandowski has found the back of the net 40 times in 2024 after discovering his goalscoring form this season. English captain Harry Kane has scored 39 goals for the German giants Bayern Munich in 2024, including 14 goals in Bundesliga this season.

The 2023's top goalscorer Erling Haaland has lodged in 37 goals in 2024 despite Manchester City's poor run of form in November and December. Lille's Jonathan David and Real Madrid duo of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the remaining three players to go past 30 goals in 2024.

Leading goalscorers in 2024 (club)