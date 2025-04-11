After rains, IMD predicts heatwave in Delhi-NCR, north India | Check forecast Weather update: The IMD issued heatwave warnings in Delhi and several other North Indian states for the rest of the month mainly starting from April 15. Check forecast, heatwave warnings here.

A day after a spell of rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a heatwave over the next couple of weeks in several regions in North India as well as in the national capital. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms and hailstorms over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for Friday, while dust storms over Rajasthan.

"Under the influence of Western Disturbance, rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 10th- 11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," the IMD said.

The shower in Delhi comes after the national capital recorded the warmest night of the season with temperatures soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius. The rain on Thursday brought some respite to the residents of the city amid heatwave conditions.

However, the IMD issued heatwave warnings in Delhi and several other North Indian states for the rest of the month mainly starting from April 15 over Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

Northwest India

Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir experienced very high temperatures (42–44 degrees Celsius) with values 4–7 degrees Celsius above normal. A drop of 3–5 degrees Celsius is expected over the next three days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–4 degrees Celsius.

West India

Saurashtra & Kutch recorded the highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra saw 42–44 degrees Celsius with temperatures 4–7 degrees Celsius above normal. A fall of 2–4 degrees Celsius is likely over the next three days, with a slight rise afterward.

Central India

West Madhya Pradesh recorded 42–44 degrees Celsius, while East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh ranged between 38–42 degrees Celsius. A 2–4 degrees Celsius drop is expected in the next three days, with stable temperatures thereafter.