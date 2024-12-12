Lawrence Bishnoi's aids claim responsibility for crude bombs blasts at Gurugram nightclub

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram Police. (Representative image)

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates Rohit Godara and Goldie Brar claimed responsibility for the crude bomb blasts outside a nightclub in Gurugram Sector 29. In a Facebook post, Rohit Godara declared that they were involved in the explosion that took place.

Godara said that dance club owners earn crores of rupees through illegal means but evade taxes and harm the country. “All of those who will harm the country and not pay taxes and earn money by making the poor suffer will have to pay for their deeds,” Godara’s post read.

He also warned that this was a small blast and bigger blasts could be made if the people did not take them seriously.

The incident took place early on Tuesday in Sector 29 when a 30-year-old man allegedly hurled two crude bombs at the establishment, police said.

While there were no casualties, the scooter and the bar signboard were damaged. Around 5:15 am, Sachin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, threw two 'sutli bombs' towards the Human Night Club. He had planned to throw two more bombs but was nabbed by the police before he could, an officer said. The accused was speculated to be in an inebriated state at that time.

A bomb disposal team inspected the spot and seized two live 'sutli bombs' and a country-made weapon from the accused, the officer said. A National Investigation Agency team also inspected the spot. The Gurugram Police's Crime Branch and SWAT teams are investigating the case.

The blasts followed similar attacks on Chandigarh nightclubs. The pub manager said Sachin had not gone inside. The incident took place half an hour before the pub was to close.

In August, two men from Delhi were arrested for firing outside a nightclub in Gurugram in Sector 29. As the club was only allowing couples to enter, the two could not get it, this led to an argument between them and the club employees and the duo fired in the air before fleeing the spot.

