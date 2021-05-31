Debina Bonnerjee's hilarious throwback video from Khichdi ft. Praful Parekh sure to leave you in splits; WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee's hilarious throwback video from Khichdi ft. Praful Parekh will leave you in splits

Television popular actress Debina Bonnerjee treated her fans with a hilarious throwback video on Monday. The video shared by Debina is going viral on social media as it shows her cameo appearance on the comedy show, Khichdi. Fans of Khichdi are also in love with the video and showering the actress with lots of praises.

In the video, Debina can be seen having a hilarious conversation with Praful, played by Rajeev Mehta. In his trademark style, Praful compares brushing his teeth early in the morning to Debina painting the canvas in an art gallery. He mistakenly thinks of it as 'aath' (eight) gallery. Debina then explains the difference to him.

Later, Praful looks at the painting and praises the Qutub Minar. When Debina tries to explain to him that it is Charminar, Praful tells her that one out of them must be Qutub Minar. She tells him that the two are in different cities. However, it fails to make sense to Praful.

Sharing the video, Debina captioned her post, "Doing the rounds...So thought of posting it on my profile for some light moment! Have you seen this yet?? Lots of love #khichdi #debinabonnerjee #throwback.

Many fans and followers reacted to the video. One of them wrote, "This show was outstanding.... But just imagine if u met such person in real who asks so much questions like this... How will you handle." The other said, "Kichidi I loved this short cameo.ur looks."

Also read: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Suniel Shetty gets teary-eyed as contestants perform on Sandese Aate Hai

On a related note, Khichdi first premiered on television in September 2002. In no time, it made its way into the hearts of the viewers and became one of the most loved sitcoms on television.

Also read: Khichdi producer JD Majethia's Indian twist to F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion poster takes internet by storm