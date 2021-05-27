Image Source : TWITTER/SONY TV Super Dancer Chapter 4: Suniel Shetty gets teary-eyed as contestants perform on Sandese Aate Hai

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be seen gracing the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a special guest in the upcoming episode of the show. Recently, the makers released the promo video in which the actor can be seen getting emotional after he witnessed a powerful performance by the contestants on the song Sandese Aate Hain from his film Border.

Actress Shilpa Shetty will also mark her comeback as the judge in the show after her break. For the unversed, Shilpa had taken a leave from the show as her husband Raj Kundra and family were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the video, Suniel remarked, "I cry every time I listen to this song." After watching him get teary-eyed, Shilpa too gets emotional and tries to hold back her tears.

Sharing the promo the makers wrote, "Ho jao ready for another dhamakedar dance weekend with Action Anna as our special guest! Dekhiye #SuperDancerChapter4, iss weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par. @geetakapur @basuanurag @TheShilpaShetty @SunielVShetty."

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have previously worked together in several films. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the audience will get witness the duo dancing to the songs from their superhit film Dhadkan. The film which was released in 2000 also starred Akshay Kumar in the key role.

Also Read: VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty's grand return to Super Dancer 4 with Dhadkan costar Suniel Shetty