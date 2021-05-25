VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty's grand return to Super Dancer 4 with Dhadkan costar Suniel Shetty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL.SHETTY_FC Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4 with Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has finally returned to the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 as the judge. The actress was in home quarantine after her family tested Covid positive earlier this month. Diva Malaika arora had filled in her shoes on the show. Now, Shilpa has made a grand comeback with her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty as the guest. The duo has been seen to the show together in earlier seasons as well and fans love their chemistry. The upcoming episode will be dedicated to Suniel Shetty where the contestants will perform on his blockbuster numbers from Bollywood films.

Many pictures and videos from the upcoming episode have surfaced on social media in which the contestants are seen grooving to songs like Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai, Sandese Aate Hai and Sheher Ki Ladki. One of the clips shows Shilpa and Suniel making a grand entry hand-in-hand and performing on their song Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Me. The duo will join the other two judges choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu.

Check out the stills and clips here-

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined. Shilpa's post read: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," she continued adding, "All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not... STILL, stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.''

Recently, the 'Dhadkan' star took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the post-COVID recovery sanitisation taking place at her residence. This process took place a day after Shilpa celebrated her son Viaan's 9th birthday.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.