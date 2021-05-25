Khichdi producer JD Majethia's Indian twist to F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion poster takes internet by storm

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khichdi producer JD Majethia's Indian twist to F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion poster takes internet by storm

Friends: The Reunion has been creating a buzz ever since its inception. Fans from all around the world have been showing their excitement after the official trailer and the release date of the show have been revealed. As the show will hit the screens soon, television producer JD Majethia surprised fans by giving a hilarious twist to FRIENDS: The Reunion poster. JD Majethia took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster but with an Indian touch to it. He shared the poster with an amusing change and replaced the American sitcom cast with the cast of a popular Hindi TV sitcom aka Khichdi.

Sharing the poster Khichdi producer wrote, "Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya!! This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say? #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi"

In the poster, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have been replaced by Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Patak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Mehta and JD Majethia.

JD Majethia's post gave a good laugh to the fans and followers. His friends and colleagues from the industry also reacted in the comments section. Actor Gautam Rode dropped laughter emojis in the comments. One of the fans commented, "Yes pls.... Let's go for another Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cross-over... Kisiko pata nahi chalega." The other wrote, "This is the actual reunion we want to watch!"

Khichdi launched in 2002 on Star Plus and came back with a new season three years later. In 2018, the sitcom returned with a new season but could not recreate magic of the original. The makers also launched Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, which is the first film in Hindi cinema to be based on a TV show.