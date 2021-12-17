Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABHINAVCHOUDHARY TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's father goes missing

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary is searching for his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary who went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar. On Friday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone about his father. He also uploaded a photograph of his father. "Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, specially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand and all over India. Share it with your contacts too," he wrote.

He shared a post and the caption in his post read, "Guys plz spread the word and share it with your friends & family & help me find my papa, he could be anywhere in india by now its already been 3 days now, but specially people from begusarai,bihar ,up & delhi,jharkhand, ranchi,lucknow..etc."

Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression. The actor even shared an update on his Twitter handle.

In order to get in touch with Abhinav, one can message him on his Instagram account. @abhinavchoudharyofficial is his user name.

On the professional front, Abhinav will next be seen in Heropanti 2 which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and is slated to release in 2022.