TMKOC's Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji shares transformation pics; reveals weight loss secret

Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji shares transformation pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer, has undergone a drastic body transformation. The actress shared a series of pictures of her transformation and opened up about her weight loss. She revealed how following a particular diet along with regular exercise helped her lose weight. Taking to her Instagram, Munmun dropped amazing pictures of herself from the gym touching upon how she undertook the fitness journey. In her post, the actress also mentioned that there's a long way to achieve the perfect body and she is on track.

Dressed in a pink vest and black leggings, Munmun shared the before and after photo of herself. Flaunting her fit body, she wrote "Collaborated with @itsallaboutjourney on their Reincarnation 30 program and got super motivated. Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again."

Munmun, who lost oodles of weight, added "Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule. Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it."

Her drastic body transformation has definitely caught everyone's eyeballs and fans are talking about her transformation journey. A social media user wrote, "Before or after but I am like jetha always fall in love with you." Another said "maam you look good in both. you are love madam."

Recently, Munmun Dutta bought a new house and shared the good news with her fans and friends on social media. She also shared a few images of her new apartment and balcony decorated with lights. Posting the pictures, she wrote that buying the new house is like a dream come true moment for her.

