Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji buys new house: A dream come true

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita celebrated Diwali at her new house. Taking to her social media the actress shared the good news with her fans, friends and followers. The actress shared a series of pictures of her new apartment and balcony decorated with lights. On Diwali, Munmun Dutta wore a beautiful yellow and pink printed lehenga paired with a sequinned blouse. Posting the pictures, she wrote that buying the new house is like a dream come true moment for her.

"New Home New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post ..Moved into my new home, in the middle of a hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way," Munmun wrote.

Munmun, who became a household name after playing the role of Babitaji in TMKOC, added "starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed..Hope you all had a great Diwali." Take a look:

Recently, Munmun was in news for her rumoured relationship with actor Raj Anadkat aka Tappu of Taarak Mehta. The actress was age-shamed, as the duo has an age difference of nine years which raised many questions about their dating and relationship. For those unversed, Raj is 24 while Munmun is 9 years older than him. The actors were massively trolled across social media platforms.

Later, Raj took to his social media account to call out those trolling him. "To everyone who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without any consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense," he wrote.