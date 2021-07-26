Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/E_JETHA_BABUCHAK TMKOC: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal addresses rumours of rift with co-stars, says 'we are a great team'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows on the small screen. Every now and then, it manages to gain the attention of fans either because of its storyline or the star cast. Now, actor Dilip Joshi, popularly known as 'Jethalal' has addressed the rumours of a rift with his co-actors Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu). He said that when people talk about a rift, he just 'laughs it off.' The actor, who is have been working for 13 years now, said 'we are a great team'.

Addressing the rumours of a rift, Dilip Joshi said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well."

"We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going," he added.

Talking about getting offers for web series, Dilip stated, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want...Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful."

Recently, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a great time shooting at a luxurious resort in Daman. Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Tanmay Vekaria, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Palak and others were spotted enjoying on off-work days.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita addresses rumours of quitting the show