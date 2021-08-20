The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti finally reveals why she was absence from show's promos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAPURANSINGH/SUMONA Sumona Chakravarti talks to Archana Puran Singh about her absence from show's promos

Just a few hours left for The Kapil Sharma Show to hit Television screens and fans are already screaming in excitement. The show is returning after a short break. However, not just the return, another thing what caught everyone's reaction was the absence of Sumona Chakravarti from various promos and posters. For those unversed, she was seen playing the role of Kapil’s wife Bhoori. Later, it was speculated that she has bid goodbye to the show. Not only this but she even shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories related to the same.

However, all of these rumours have finally been crushed as the makers have unveiled a new promo of the show which features none other than Sumona promoting her upcoming show. Not just this, shows judge Archana Puran Singh has shared a reel discussing why Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the promo videos. Taking to her social media, Archana on Friday shared a fun video with Sumona, where the latter is heard saying 'stars don’t need promos'.

In the video, Archana hugs Sumona and says, "Yeh maam hai show pe, hum inke begair kabhi show nahi banayenge." As Archana adds that Sumona herself will inform fans why she wasn’t part of the promos, the latter said, "Woh kabhi kisi ko nahi pata chalega, why I was not in the promo." Later, Sumona added, "Stars don’t need promos."

Dropping the clip, Archana wrote "Somethings are meant to be. @sumonachakravarti ♥️ Ours is a happy team! 1 more day to go. #thekapilsharmashow." Take a look:

On Thursday, Sumona even shared a picture of herself from the sets of the show which confirmed her participation. The actress was seen smiling beautifully at the camera while posing in her vanity van. She wore a black tank top in the photo that was captioned, "Hiiii."

Sumona was seen playing the role of Kapil’s wife Bhoori. Apart from her, the show also features Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda, comedian Sudhesh Lehri.

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani on break-up with Asha Negi: 'I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place'