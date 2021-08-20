Rithvik Dhanjani on break-up with Asha Negi: 'I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RISHA_PAVITRARISHTA Rithvik Dhanjani on break-up with Asha Negi

Popular television actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. The duo dated for six long years before calling it quits last year. Their fans were very upset to know about their breakup. Rithvik, who become a household name for his performance as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar met Asha in 2011. While they did not publicly announce their breakup, the actors shared cryptic posts which hinted at things falling out.

Opening up on their relationship, in a chat show 'By Invite Only Season 2' Rithvik said, "I can't begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together."

"My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being.

I can't thank her enough. It's been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that's all that I live by every day," he added. The episode of the show will be released on August 21 on Zoom.

Earlier, Asha Negi revealed that the duo has now moved on. She also stressed that Rithvik and her are still friends and reach out to each other if they want to.

For the unversed, Rithvik and Asha participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013, in the same year when they announced their relationship to the world.

