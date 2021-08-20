Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal start fresh post weekend fight

From fighting and hurling abuses on each other over petty issues to accusing housemates of plotting against them, Bigg Boss OTT has reached the highest peak of drama. Last weekend, we saw BFFs Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal turning foe after Karan Johar made some hard-hitting accusations against the latter and blamed her of back-bitching against Shamita. Since then the two have been at loggerheads.

While Divya, who claimed to be hurt, was cornered by everyone and she stayed away from both Shamita and Pratik's group. She was even seeing crying alone. In the recent episode, Raqesh Bapat was seen trying to get the two to talk, but his efforts went in vain as they ended up arguing. However, now, Shamita took an initiative and went up to Divya to start fresh and let bygones be bygones.

Divya on the other hand, told Shamita that she was hurt about what had all happened. The latter replied saying that it is difficult for her also to forget things and move on but she is also trying. Shamita further said that she is leaving things to her. Post which the actresses were seen cordial with each other.

In the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode Karan Johar accused Divya of back-bitching against Shamita and also labelled her as home-wrecker as the latter’s connection Raqesh wanted to pair up with Divya. Karan also told housemates that Divya had made statements against Akshara Singh too.

After this, most of the housemates stopped talking to Divya and she was almost boycotted. Nishant and Moose continued to talk to her. Divya tried to gather herself and stayed strong for two days but after her confrontation with Shamita Shetty, the actress couldn’t take it anymore and was seen crying in the garden area.