Commonwealth Games 2026 winners Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey and others appear on KBC 18

New Delhi:

Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar and Sharmila Dhankar appeared on KBC 18 with Amitabh Bachchan. The athletes spoke about their sporting journeys and the significance of representing India on the international stage.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won silver in the women's 75kg category at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, spoke about the very different kind of pressure she experienced on the KBC hot seat.

Lovlina Borgohain opens up about her KBC experience

"I honestly thought nothing in the world could match the adrenaline and pressure of stepping into an Olympic boxing ring, until I sat on the KBC Hotseat across from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir," she said.

Borgohain added that representing India at international sporting events had been a privilege and described being recognised alongside fellow athletes on KBC as a moment she would cherish.

Asmita Dey recalls watching KBC as a child

Judo player Asmita Dey also reflected on her appearance on the show. She recalled watching Kaun Banega Crorepati with her family while growing up and said being on the same stage as Amitabh Bachchan felt surreal.

"Growing up, watching KBC with my family every evening was a ritual," Dey said.

Dey recently made history at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by winning India's first-ever gold medal in judo. She said appearing on a programme watched by audiences across the country allowed her to talk about her sport and the discipline required to compete at the highest level.

Sharmila Dhankar talks about life as a para-athlete

Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar spoke about the challenges that often remain away from the public eye. She said athletes can spend years training without recognition while dealing with physical and social hurdles.

"Being invited to KBC feels like a national celebration of those invisible struggles," Dhankar said.

She also spoke about meeting Amitabh Bachchan, saying the experience was encouraging and made her feel that the difficulties faced during an athlete's journey are not wasted.

Jhandu Kumar's Commonwealth Games achievement

Jhandu Kumar joined the other athletes on the KBC stage after making his mark at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. He won India's first medal at the Games in men's heavyweight para powerlifting.

The athletes' appearance offered viewers an opportunity to hear about the work behind their Commonwealth Games performances, from years of preparation to competing under pressure on the international stage.

KBC 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available to stream on Sony LIV.

The latest episode brings the Commonwealth Games athletes into the spotlight as they share their sporting experiences and achievements with Bachchan.

Also Read:

Avika Gor publicly apologises to Farrhana Bhatt, gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15