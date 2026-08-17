Avika Gor publicly apologises to Farrhana Bhatt, gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

New Delhi:

In a recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika joined Farrhana's team during a task. Farrhana welcomed her, congratulated her and wished her luck for the challenge. Avika, who appeared upset at the time, responded in a way that she stated that Farrhana didn't want her to join the team.

The exchange appeared to leave an uncomfortable moment between the two contestants. Avika later reflected on her reaction and acknowledged that her behaviour towards Farrhana was not fair.

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana

Following the episode, Avika shared a clip from the moment on her Instagram Story and apologised to Farrhana. The Story has since been deleted.

In her message, Avika wrote, "I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love."

Her apology came after she recognised that her frustration over the team situation had been directed at Farrhana. The actor's response also made it clear that she regretted how she handled the interaction. The exchange has since drawn attention from viewers, particularly because Avika chose to acknowledge her mistake publicly rather than leave the disagreement unresolved.

Avika Gor's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey ends

Avika's apology comes shortly after her Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey came to an end. The actor was eliminated in the second week of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show after failing to complete a stunt against Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

The current season features a mix of new contestants and familiar faces from earlier seasons. The line-up includes Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma, along with Orry.

The show has also brought back Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh is another returning contestant and was the first contestant to be eliminated this season. With Avika now out of the competition, the remaining contestants will continue to face the show's stunt-based challenges under Rohit Shetty's supervision.

Where to watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, featuring new stunts, challenges and eliminations.

Also Read:

Did Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna lock horns yet again on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Know here