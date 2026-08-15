Did Himanshi Khurana hint that conversion led to her breakup with Asim Riaz? Know here

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has opened up about the religious differences that surrounded her relationship with Asim Riaz, giving more insight into what she described as a difficult period in her personal life, on Paras Chhabra's YouTube channel called, Abraa Kaa Dabra Show.

During the conversation, Himanshi was asked about reports that there had been pressure on her to convert while she was in a relationship. Rather than directly confirming the claim, she recalled an incident in which she was told that she could not perform pooja paath. The actress and singer did not name the person she was referring to.

Himanshi Khurana recalls the conversation

Recalling the incident, Himanshi said she was once told that she could not perform pooja paath. She said the comment stayed with her and prompted her to speak about her wish to undertake the Char Dham pilgrimage before she could no longer meet the person involved.

She explained that she had already expressed her desire to complete the pilgrimage, saying she felt she might not get another opportunity to meet that person afterwards. The conversation eventually led her to think about her own religious identity and what her future would look like if she were no longer able to follow the practices that were important to her.

When I die, will I be cremated or buried: Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi recalled that a question came into her mind about what would happen after her death - whether she would be cremated or buried. She described that moment as her 'turning point'.

She then travelled to Kailash, where she said she broke down and started crying. The experience appears to have made her confront the extent to which she was willing to compromise on her religious practices.

Himanshi's account does not explicitly state that she converted or that she was ultimately given a direct ultimatum to convert. Instead, her recollection centres on the pressure she felt around her religious practices and the question of whether she would be able to continue following them.

Himanshi and Asim Riaz announced their breakup in 2023

Himanshi and Asim met on Bigg Boss 13 and went on to date for around four years. They announced their separation in December 2023, with both sides referring to differences in their religious beliefs. At the time, Himanshi said they were choosing to sacrifice their love because of their different religious beliefs.

Asim also stated that they were aware of the choice they made to end their relationship, whereas Himanshi made clear that neither of them should take the blame for it. Her latest statements have added further background to the religion issue that was already known after they broke up.

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