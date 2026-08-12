Bigg Boss 20 trailer out; Salman Khan introduces 'Extra Jeevan Daan' and a game with no safe play

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss is getting a major twist this season. The official trailer of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has been unveiled, with Salman Khan introducing a new concept called "Extra Jeevan Daan". The milestone 20th season promises bigger risks and higher stakes. The trailer hints that contestants will have an additional opportunity in the game. However, how and when they can use it remains a mystery.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 trailer

The trailer of Bigg Boss 20 begins with two warriors locked in an intense battle. Salman Khan then makes a dramatic entry and brings the fight to a halt. "Bigg Boss Mein Milega, Meri Jaan... Extra Jeevan Daan," he declares before delivering his signature "Tathas-two."

The new twist is expected to change the way contestants approach the game. With an extra chance potentially at their disposal, playing safe may no longer be an option.

What did Salman Khan say about Extra Jeevan Daan?

Salman opened up about the new theme and hinted that the twist may not be as simple as it sounds. “Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.”

The mystery around the twist is likely to be one of the key talking points when the contestants enter the house.

Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios), spoke about the show's 20-season milestone and the decision to introduce new layers to the format. "Twenty seasons is a landmark milestone for any entertainment franchise, and for Bigg Boss Hindi, it is a celebration of a journey that has continued to evolve with every season. As we enter this milestone chapter, we wanted to reimagine the game and raise the stakes in a way that feels fresh, unexpected and exciting for both contestants and audiences. With Season 20, we are taking a more innovative approach to the format, introducing new layers to the gameplay that challenge conventional strategies and create new possibilities inside the house. The trailer offers the first glimpse of this evolved gameplay, with more new elements designed to keep contestants adapting, taking risks and making choices that can reshape their journey."

When will Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premiere?

The 20th season of Bigg Boss is set to bring another round of tasks, strategies, alliances and drama. This time, however, contestants will also have the mysterious Extra Jeevan Daan to contend with. Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.

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