Bigg Boss 20 Day 1: Mahhi Vij calls this season 'divorce special'; Qazi Touqeer removed from captaincy task

Bigg Boss 20 started with plenty of drama, right on Day 1. The 16 contestants of the show spoke about their personal lives, got into arguments and also began forming bonds. Amid all this, Mahhi Vij tried to bring up Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom's divorces. However, neither of them seemed keen to discuss the topic. Mahhi then called the show a "divorcee special".

Mahhi calls Bigg Boss 20 'divorce special' season

Mahhi separated from actor Jay Bhanushali last year. The two continue to co-parent their daughter, Tara. When Kanika Mann asked Mahhi if she was single, she simply smiled and nodded, but chose not to answer. Later, Mahhi was talking to Badshah's ex-wife Isha when she was asked what kind of conversations she enjoys. She said she likes gossip and added, "Tell me who has an affair with whom outside. Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Mary Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special (There are three divorcees on the show — you, me and that boxer (Mary Kom). Our second innings is already underway; it’s a divorcee special."

Mahhi then asked Isha why she decided to enter Bigg Boss. Isha said many people don't know her because she has always been private. Mahhi interrupted and told her, "You are all over the internet for the past 2 months." Isha then made her stance clear. She said she did not want to be known as someone's girlfriend or wife. She wanted people to know her by her own name and identity.

Later, Mahhi asked Mary about her divorce too. Mary refused to talk about it. Mahhi said there was no need to speak negatively about an ex. She added that there could be positive things as well.

Qazi Touqeer removed from first captaincy task

During the course of the show, actor Kanika Mann utilised her power as the 'Puppet Master' and removed Qazi from the first captaincy task. However, he was made the moderator of the task by Bigg Boss. "Ghayal nahi, ghatak hoon", Bigg Boss shared dialogue from Dhurandhar while encouraging Qazi.

What to expect from Day 2 episode of Bigg Boss 20?

Going by the recap, Arshifa Khan will be seen in a heated argument with both Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey. Along with this, the first captaincy task will also come to an end and the first captain of the house will also be established.

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Isha Rikhi says her past 'broke' her, reveals why she chose to participate in Bigg Boss 20