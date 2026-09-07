'Don in the house': Jay Bhanushali reacts to ex-wife Mahhi Vij's Bigg Boss 20 entry

Jay Bhanushali cheered for his ex-wife, Mahhi Vij, after she decided to participate in Bigg Boss 20, after years of rejecting the controversial reality show. For the unversed, Mahhi and Jay got married in 2011. They announced their separation in January 2026.

How did Jay Bhanushali react to Mahhi Vij's Bigg Boss 20 entry?

"The don is in the house @mahhivij All the best kill it @tarajaymahhi ki mumma", wrote Jay on his Instagram story while posting a clip featuring Mahhi's Bigg Boss 20 entry. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSHALI) Jay Bhanushali cheers for ex-wife Mahhi Vij for Bigg Boss 20

Mahhi Vij reveals why she stayed away from Bigg Boss for so long

Salman Khan welcomed Mahhi Vij on the Bigg Boss 20 stage and revealed that the makers had been trying to get her on the show for years. He also recalled hearing her name being discussed as a potential contestant ever since he started hosting Bigg Boss.

When Salman asked Mahhi why she had kept turning down the offer, she said the timing had never felt right. In fact, she revealed that she had decided against doing Bigg Boss 20 as recently as last month. Although she has always enjoyed watching the show, she eventually felt ready to take part in it this time.

Mahhi also revealed that her children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom she has adopted, and her biological daughter Tara encouraged her to participate on the show. Tara, who was in the audience, joined her mother on stage and hugged her one last time before Mahhi entered the Bigg Boss house.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced separation in January 2026

Mahhi's Bigg Boss entry comes months after she and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation. In January 2026, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying they had decided to take separate paths while continuing to support each other.

"Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life. Yet, we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi and Rajveer - we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them (sic)."

They also made it clear that there was no bitterness behind their decision. "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else (sic)."

The couple asked people to respect their decision and give them privacy as they moved ahead. "We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward. - Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali (sic)."

As for where and when to Bigg Boss 20, the show premieres on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

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